Enrique Freeman News: Leading rebounder in G League win

Freeman ended with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes in Tuesday's 120-110 win over Greensboro in the G League quarterfinals.

Freeman held things down in the paint for Indiana in Tuesday's G League playoff victory, finishing with a team-best rebound total and coming up three points shy of a double-double. Freeman has appeared in 17 G League contests, averaging 16.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.7 steals per game.