Freeman tallied 12 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 107-9 win over the G League's Motor City Cruise.

Freeman's team-high 10 rebounds helped him record a double-double during Tuesday's win. Despite being a two-way player, Freeman hasn't made an NBA appearance since Jan. 8.