Enrique Freeman News: Near double-double in G League
Freeman recorded 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block over 37 minutes Thursday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 112-110 win over the Grand Rapids Gold.
Freeman was one rebound shy from registering his sixth double-double of the G League regular season Thursday and finished as the Mad Ants' third-leading scorer behind RayJ Dennis (30) and Jahlil Okafor (26). Over his last five G League outings, Freeman has averaged 11.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 blocks over 35.2 minutes per game.
