Enrique Freeman News: Posts double-double in G League

Freeman contributed 22 points (9-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal during 38 minutes in Friday's 110-103 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Freeman achieved his best scoring total in the last seven games while adding double-digit rebounds for the third straight time in G League play. Despite his minimal involvement with the NBA squad, the two-way forward remains a key member of the affiliate team's rotation, tallying 15 double-doubles over 36 appearances.