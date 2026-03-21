Enrique Freeman News: Posts double-double in G League
Freeman contributed 22 points (9-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal during 38 minutes in Friday's 110-103 G League win over the Texas Legends.
Freeman achieved his best scoring total in the last seven games while adding double-digit rebounds for the third straight time in G League play. Despite his minimal involvement with the NBA squad, the two-way forward remains a key member of the affiliate team's rotation, tallying 15 double-doubles over 36 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enrique Freeman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enrique Freeman See More