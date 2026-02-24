Enrique Freeman News: Puts up 29 points

Freeman recorded 29 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals and four blocks in Sunday's 117-115 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Freeman had a terrific showing on both ends of the court, but it wasn't quite enough as the Wolves dropped to 13-10. Across 15 appearances, Freeman holds averages of 18.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers.