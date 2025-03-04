Enrique Freeman News: Reaches 30-point mark in G League

Freeman recorded 30 points (14-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes Monday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 122-112 win over the Raptors 905.

Freeman posted an efficient shooting line, knocking down 73.7 percent of his tries from the field. His 30-point night marks a new season high for the 24-year-old, beating his previous best of 27 points Jan. 7 against Maine. The two-way forward should continue to see plenty of opportunities in the G League, considering he's appeared in only two NBA games since the calendar flipped to 2025.