Enrique Freeman News: Season-high 16 rebounds in G League

Freeman registered 18 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 103-100 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

Freeman established a new season high in boards en route to tallying his sixth double-double of the campaign. The rookie second-rounder has a two-way deal with the Pacers but should continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League, where he's averaged 18.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 blocks, 0.9 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 34.2 minutes while shooting 41.7 percent from deep over his last 11 games.