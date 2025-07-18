Enrique Freeman News: Strong end to Summer League

Freeman tallied 14 points (7-8 FG, 0-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes in Friday's 113-104 Summer League win over the Pelicans.

Freeman closed out an impressive Summer League showing with another double-double on highly efficient shooting. While the big man is expected to spend significant time in the G League during the 2025-26 season, his strong summer performance -- combined with Myles Turner's departure and Isaiah Jackson's (Achilles) injury status -- could open the door for NBA minutes.