Enrique Freeman News: Used sparingly in loss

Freeman accumulated one rebound and one block over three minutes during Tuesday's 122-111 loss to the Raptors.

Freeman barely saw the floor again Tuesday, having played more than 10 minutes only twice thus far. Despite dealing with a number of injuries, the Pacers have seen no reason to extend Freeman beyond a depth role. He has scored a total of just 20 points across 13 games, recording a season-high six points against the Rockets.