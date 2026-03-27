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Eric Dixon Injury: Sustains foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Dixon sat out Thursday's 121-107 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers with a right foot injury.

Dixon was coming off a series of 16 consecutive starts before this issue, and he had high performance peaks by surpassing 30 points in three of those games. However, this foot blow could mean the end of the season for him, with Colby Jones featuring in the final couple of games in that case.

Eric Dixon
 Free Agent
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