Eric Dixon News: Earns double-double Thursday

Dixon contributed 34 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and 10 rebounds across 35 minutes in Thursday's 117-97 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Dixon had an excellent performance in this contest, posting season-high totals in scoring and rebounds. The forward raised his regular-season averages to 14.2 points and 4.0 boards per game while opening his double-doubles count in the 2025-26 campaign.