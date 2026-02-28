Eric Dixon headshot

Eric Dixon News: Leads team in multiple stats Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Dixon logged 28 points (9-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block over 40 minutes in Friday's 134-126 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Dixon got heavily involved with team-high tallies of points, rebounds and steals, even though it wasn't enough for the home side to avoid defeat. The 25-year-old has established himself as a starter since moving from the Greensboro Swarm to the Memphis Hustle in February, racking up at least 20 points in five out of seven outings over that span.

Eric Dixon
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Dixon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Dixon See More
NBA Summer League Standouts: Highlights from Final Two Days of Pre-Vegas Action
NBA
NBA Summer League Standouts: Highlights from Final Two Days of Pre-Vegas Action
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
234 days ago