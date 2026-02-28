Eric Dixon News: Leads team in multiple stats Friday

Dixon logged 28 points (9-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block over 40 minutes in Friday's 134-126 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Dixon got heavily involved with team-high tallies of points, rebounds and steals, even though it wasn't enough for the home side to avoid defeat. The 25-year-old has established himself as a starter since moving from the Greensboro Swarm to the Memphis Hustle in February, racking up at least 20 points in five out of seven outings over that span.