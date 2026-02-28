Eric Dixon News: Leads team in multiple stats Friday
Dixon logged 28 points (9-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block over 40 minutes in Friday's 134-126 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd.
Dixon got heavily involved with team-high tallies of points, rebounds and steals, even though it wasn't enough for the home side to avoid defeat. The 25-year-old has established himself as a starter since moving from the Greensboro Swarm to the Memphis Hustle in February, racking up at least 20 points in five out of seven outings over that span.
Eric Dixon
Free Agent
