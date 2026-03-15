Eric Dixon News: Notches 48 points Sunday
Dixon had 48 points (12-21 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 12-12 FT), seven rebounds and two assists during 43 minutes in Sunday's 127-109 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.
Dixon had a solid performance from beyond the arc while taking advantage of an unusual number of free throws during the win, finishing with the fourth-best single-game scoring tally among all players in the 2025-26 G League campaign. The forward is now leading the Hustle with a regular-season average of 22.5 points per game over 13 starts for the team.
Eric Dixon
Free Agent
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