Eric Dixon News: Quiet in return Saturday

Dixon finished with 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 32 minutes in Saturday's 120-118 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Dixon wasn't available when these clubs met Thursday because of a foot injury. While the 22-year-old had a quiet showing compared to some of his previous appearances, he was at least on the court to help Memphis snap a two-game skid.