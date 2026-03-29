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Eric Dixon News: Quiet in return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Dixon finished with 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 32 minutes in Saturday's 120-118 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Dixon wasn't available when these clubs met Thursday because of a foot injury. While the 22-year-old had a quiet showing compared to some of his previous appearances, he was at least on the court to help Memphis snap a two-game skid.

Eric Dixon
 Free Agent
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