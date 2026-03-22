Eric Dixon News: Solid G League performance Saturday

Dixon had 32 points (9-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 115-108 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Dixon played an active offensive role which led to a game-high scoring tally during the win. It was his fourth game with more than 20 points over his last five outings, and the nine rebounds marked his highest figure in that span. He's also now logged over 30 minutes in six straight contests.