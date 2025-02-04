Eric Gaines News: Drops 28 points in G League
Gaines tallied 28 points (10-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in the G League Windy City Bulls' 129-113 win against the Rip City Remix.
Gaines made quite an impression with this offensive explosion Monday against Remix with a team-high 28 points. The 24-year-old guard has seen a considerable bump in playing time since joining Windy City, averaging 13.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 25.8 minutes per game.
Eric Gaines
Free Agent
