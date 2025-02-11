Eric Gaines News: Leads team in scoring

Gaines posted 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 111-85 loss to the Long Island Nets.

Despite struggling with his outside shot, Gaines led Windy City in scoring during Tuesday's loss. Gaines is shooting 38.6 percent on 5.7 three-point attempts per contest in 2024-25.