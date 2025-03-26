Eric Gaines News: Pours in 36 points
Gaines tallied 26 points (10-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes Monday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 116-113 win over the Indiana Mad Ants.
Gaines posted a strong shooting performance across the board, making his mark from beyond the arc by drilling three treys. This was a promising showing by the 24-year-old, who went 0-for-3 from deep and was held to four points in 14 minutes Saturday, also against the Mad Ants.
Eric Gaines
Free Agent
