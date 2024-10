Gaines was selected by the Celtics with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 G League Draft on Saturday.

The undersized guard will get a chance in the G League as a member of the Maine Celtics during the 2024-25 campaign. Gaines spent last season with the University of Alabama-Birmingham, during which he averaged 12.3 points, 5.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds across 33.7 minutes per game over 35 regular-season appearances (33 starts).