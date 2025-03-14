Eric Gaines News: Suits up Thursday
Gaines (undisclosed) returned to action in Thursday's 114-97 G League loss to the Indiana Mad Ants, finishing with six points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes.
It's still unclear why Gaines did not play in Wednesday's G League game against the Maine Celtics. He's had a tough regular season for Windy City, hitting 38.7 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Eric Gaines
Free Agent
