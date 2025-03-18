Eric Gaines News: Tallies 11 bench points

Gaines registered 11 points (2-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes Monday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 115-114 loss to the Raptors 905.

Gaines struggled to find his touch from the field but still managed to finish in double figures by hitting his lone attempt from deep and getting to the charity stripe. This was a solid showing from the 24-year-old, who had been held to six total points over his last two appearances entering Monday.