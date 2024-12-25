Eric Gordon Injury: Downgraded to questionable
Gordon (mouth) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Gordon missed Monday's game against the Spurs after undergoing minor surgery on the right side of his mouth, but he initially drew a probable tag for Wednesday, suggesting he'd return to action versus Boston. The veteran is now trending in the wrong direction, but he still has a chance to suit up.
