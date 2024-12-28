Eric Gordon Injury: Downgraded to questionable
Gordon (mouth) is now questionable for Saturday's game against Utah.
Gordon has missed back-to-back games after undergoing mouth surgery, but was expected to return Saturday after being listed as probable. However, he's now listed as questionable on the 76ers injury report, putting his availability in doubt. Kyle Lowry and Reggie Jackson stand to benefit most if Gordon is sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now