Eric Gordon headshot

Eric Gordon Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Gordon (mouth) is now questionable for Saturday's game against Utah.

Gordon has missed back-to-back games after undergoing mouth surgery, but was expected to return Saturday after being listed as probable. However, he's now listed as questionable on the 76ers injury report, putting his availability in doubt. Kyle Lowry and Reggie Jackson stand to benefit most if Gordon is sidelined.

Eric Gordon
Philadelphia 76ers
