Eric Gordon Injury: Likely to suit up Saturday

Gordon (mouth) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Gordon underwent surgery on the right side of his mouth that held him out of the club's last two outings. However, the probable tag suggests he is nearing a return to game action, though he was listed as probable before missing Wednesday's win over the Celtics. If the veteran guard is sidelined again, Reggie Jackson and Kyle Lowry will likely see an uptick in playing time.