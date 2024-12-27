Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eric Gordon headshot

Eric Gordon Injury: Likely to suit up Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 27, 2024 at 2:00pm

Gordon (mouth) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Gordon underwent surgery on the right side of his mouth that held him out of the club's last two outings. However, the probable tag suggests he is nearing a return to game action, though he was listed as probable before missing Wednesday's win over the Celtics. If the veteran guard is sidelined again, Reggie Jackson and Kyle Lowry will likely see an uptick in playing time.

Eric Gordon
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now