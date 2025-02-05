Eric Gordon Injury: Listed as questionable
Gordon (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
Gordon missed his second game in a row Tuesday with knee soreness, but a return for the second leg of this back-to-back set appears to be on the table. If the veteran is unable to return, the 76ers will need to rely heavily on guys like Justin Edwards and Ricky Council since Paul George (finger) is still banged up.
