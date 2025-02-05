Fantasy Basketball
Eric Gordon headshot

Eric Gordon Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Gordon (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat.

Gordon missed his second game in a row Tuesday with knee soreness, but a return for the second leg of this back-to-back set appears to be on the table. If the veteran is unable to return, the 76ers will need to rely heavily on guys like Justin Edwards and Ricky Council since Paul George (finger) is still banged up.

Eric Gordon
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
