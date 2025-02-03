Eric Gordon Injury: Questionable to play Tuesday

Gordon (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.

Gordon was unable to play in Sunday's 118-110 loss to the Celtics due to left knee soreness. He participated in Monday's practice, and his availability for Tuesday's game might not be announced until the 76ers go through their pregame warmups. Gordon has been in Philadelphia's starting lineup over his last 11 outings, and over that span, he averaged 11.6 points on 51.9 percent shooting (including 55.4 percent from three on 5.1 3PA/G), 2.5 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 27.7 minutes per game.