Eric Gordon Injury: Questionable vs. Trail Blazers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Gordon (mouth) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Portland, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Gordon underwent minor surgery on the right side of his mouth earlier in December, which has caused him to be sidelined for the 76ers' last three games. Kyle Lowry and Reggie Jackson would continue to see increased playing time if Gordon is not cleared to play Monday.

