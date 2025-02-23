Fantasy Basketball
Eric Gordon headshot

Eric Gordon Injury: Remaining out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Gordon (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Gordon will miss a fifth straight game due to a sprained right wrist. He's already seen two specialists for the injury, and Nick Nurse said Sunday that Gordon will visit a third in the coming week, per Aaronson. Ricky Council and Quentin Grimes will continue to see increased playing time for as long as Gordon is sidelined.

