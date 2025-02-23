Eric Gordon Injury: Remaining out Monday

Gordon (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Gordon will miss a fifth straight game due to a sprained right wrist. He's already seen two specialists for the injury, and Nick Nurse said Sunday that Gordon will visit a third in the coming week, per Aaronson. Ricky Council and Quentin Grimes will continue to see increased playing time for as long as Gordon is sidelined.