Eric Gordon Injury: Remaining out Monday
Gordon (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Gordon will miss a fifth straight game due to a sprained right wrist. He's already seen two specialists for the injury, and Nick Nurse said Sunday that Gordon will visit a third in the coming week, per Aaronson. Ricky Council and Quentin Grimes will continue to see increased playing time for as long as Gordon is sidelined.
