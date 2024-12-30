Fantasy Basketball
Eric Gordon Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Gordon (mouth) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, independent journalist Jacob Moreno reports.

Gordon will miss his fourth consecutive outing after undergoing a minor surgery on the right side of his mouth over a week ago. With the veteran guard joining Kyle Lowry (hip) on the sideline, Ricky Council and Reggie Jackson will likely see a bump in minutes.

