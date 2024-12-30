Eric Gordon Injury: Ruled out Monday
Gordon (mouth) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, independent journalist Jacob Moreno reports.
Gordon will miss his fourth consecutive outing after undergoing a minor surgery on the right side of his mouth over a week ago. With the veteran guard joining Kyle Lowry (hip) on the sideline, Ricky Council and Reggie Jackson will likely see a bump in minutes.
