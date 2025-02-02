Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eric Gordon headshot

Eric Gordon Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Gordon (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Boston, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Gordon was a late addition to the injury report and will miss his first matchup since Dec. 30 due to left knee soreness. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against Dalas. With the veteran swingman sidelined, Justin Edwards, Ricky Council and Kyle Lowry are candidates for increased roles.

Eric Gordon
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now