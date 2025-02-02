Eric Gordon Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Gordon (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Boston, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Gordon was a late addition to the injury report and will miss his first matchup since Dec. 30 due to left knee soreness. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against Dalas. With the veteran swingman sidelined, Justin Edwards, Ricky Council and Kyle Lowry are candidates for increased roles.