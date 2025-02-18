Eric Gordon Injury: Set to visit hand specialist
Gordon (wrist) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice and will see a specialist Wednesday, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Gordon missed Philadelphia's final two games before the All-Star break due to a right wrist sprain and still appears to be bothered by the injury. His evaluation with the specialist should help shed more light on his status heading into Thursday's game against the Celtics.
