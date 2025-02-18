Fantasy Basketball
Eric Gordon

Eric Gordon Injury: Set to visit hand specialist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2025 at 3:24pm

Gordon (wrist) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice and will see a specialist Wednesday, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Gordon missed Philadelphia's final two games before the All-Star break due to a right wrist sprain and still appears to be bothered by the injury. His evaluation with the specialist should help shed more light on his status heading into Thursday's game against the Celtics.

Eric Gordon
Philadelphia 76ers
