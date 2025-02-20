Fantasy Basketball
Eric Gordon Injury: Without timetable for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2025 at 2:32pm

Gordon (wrist), who won't play in Thursday's game against the Celtics, is working through treatment options and carries no timetable for a return, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Head coach Nick Nurse also acknowledged Gordon could be facing a lengthy absence due to a sprained right wrist while the team seeks more opinions regarding the veteran wing's injury. With Justin Edwards (ankle) also sidelined for the next few games, Quentin Grimes could continue to play significant minutes for the 76ers.

Eric Gordon
Philadelphia 76ers
