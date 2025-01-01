Fantasy Basketball
Eric Gordon News: Back from four-game absence

Published on January 1, 2025

Gordon (mouth) is available for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Gordon will end a four-game absence following minor surgery on the right side of his mouth, and he may be needed for more playing time than usual, with the 76ers missing starting wing Kelly Oubre (hand) on Wednesday. Gordon appeared in three games in December, averaging 6.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 threes in 17.3 minutes

