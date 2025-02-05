Eric Gordon News: Cleared to play Wednesday

Gordon (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

After missing consecutive outings with a knee injury, Gordon will return to Philadelphia's lineup Wednesday. The veteran sharpshooter has averaged 12.3 points, 2.9 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 3.0 threes while shooting 60.0 percent from deep over his last seven contests. Whether or not Gordon starts for the 76ers is likely contingent upon Paul George's (finger) status against Miami.