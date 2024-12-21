Eric Gordon News: Frustrating season continues

Gordon finished Friday's 108-98 win over Charlotte with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 16 minutes.

Gordon offered very little in the win, having now scored double-digits only three times all season. Brought in as a proven perimeter scorer, Gordon has been nothing of the sort, hitting just 13 three-pointers in 18 games played. Now aged 36, there is no reason to think his role or production will change moving forward.