Eric Gordon headshot

Eric Gordon News: Making spot start against Wizards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 2:29pm

Gordon is starting in Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Gordon will take over at shooting guard for the injured Paul George (groin) on Wednesday, making his second start of the season for the 76ers. The 36-year-old sharpshooter has averaged 5.0 points, 0.9 assists, 0.7 rebounds, 0.6 steals and 1.1 threes over his last seven games, but he's worth a look as a plug-and-play fantasy option against Washington.

Eric Gordon
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
