Eric Gordon headshot

Eric Gordon News: Plays 26 minutes off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Gordon finished with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes during Monday's 121-108 victory over the Hornets.

With Jared McCain (knee) done for the season, Gordon saw game action for the first time since Nov. 30 and played his most minutes since Oct. 27, when he played a season-high 32 during a win over the Pacers. Gordon has played 20-plus minutes only six times this season but should stick in the rotation as long as Caleb Martin (shoulder) remains out.

Eric Gordon
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
