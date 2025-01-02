Eric Gordon News: Productive in return

Gordon closed Wednesday's 113-107 loss to the Kings with 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, three assists and one block over 27 minutes.

The veteran sharpshooter returned from a four-game absence due to a mouth injury, and he made his presence felt off the bench with his shooting. However, he's not expected to carry a lot of fantasy appeal in most formats going forward. This was just the fourth time he's scored in double digits all season long.