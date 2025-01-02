Eric Gordon News: Productive in return
Gordon closed Wednesday's 113-107 loss to the Kings with 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, three assists and one block over 27 minutes.
The veteran sharpshooter returned from a four-game absence due to a mouth injury, and he made his presence felt off the bench with his shooting. However, he's not expected to carry a lot of fantasy appeal in most formats going forward. This was just the fourth time he's scored in double digits all season long.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now