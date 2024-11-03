Eric Gordon News: Scores 10 points off bench

Gordon finished with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 22 minutes during Saturday's 124-107 loss to the Grizzlies.

Gordon scored double-digits for just the second time this season, continuing what has been a modest start to his career in Philadelphia. His days of being an elite three-point threat are now well behind him, having connected on five triples across the first five games. For the sake of the 76ers, the hope is that the return of Paul George and Joel Embiid from knee injuries will allow Gordon to take even more of a back seat.