Eric Gordon News: Season-high four threes in start

Gordon produced 15 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 win over Washington.

In the starting lineup for just the second time this season, Gordon was serviceable Wednesday while filling in at shooting guard for the injured Paul George (groin). Gordon's 15 points tied his season high set during the Oct. 27 win over Indiana, and his four threes established a new season best for 2024-25. The 36-year-old veteran sharpshooter would be a candidate to make another spot start if George is unable to return in Friday's matchup with the Pelicans, but Gordon's lack of a defined role in the 76ers' rotation when the team is healthy leaves him with a murky rest-of-season outlook.