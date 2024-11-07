Eric Gordon News: Struggles in loss

Gordon produced one point (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and two assists over 17 minutes during Wednesday's 110-98 loss to the Clippers.

Gordon tallied a season-low one point during Wednesday's loss. For the first time in 2024-25, the veteran guard recorded more turnovers (four) than assists (two). Across his last five appearances, Gordon is averaging 7.8 points and 1.4 assists in 21.0 minutes.