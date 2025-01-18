Erik Stevenson Injury: Out with back injury

Stevenson (back) did not play during Friday's 125-110 G League win over the Blue Coats.

Stevenson logged 25 minutes during Thursday's win over the G League Clippers, so it's unknown when he suffered a lower back injury. The 25-year-old has made 25 appearances as a reserve for Capital City this year, providing 18.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.8 threes per game while shooting 43.1 percent from beyond the arc. Stevenson can be deemed day-to-day going forward.