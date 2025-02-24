Erik Stevenson News: Cut loose by Washington

The Wizards released Stevenson on Saturday.

After signing a 10-day deal with Washington on Feb. 17, Stevenson didn't make it to the end of his contract, as the Wizards opted to replace him on the 15-man roster with forward Jalen McDaniels, who signed a 10-day contract of his own. Stevenson didn't make his NBA debut during his brief time with Washington and will likely return to the organization's G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go.