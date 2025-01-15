Erik Stevenson News: Drains 30 points off bench

Stevenson finished Monday's 122-118 G League loss to the Maine Celtics with 30 points (9-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes.

Stevenson was the leading scorer in Monday's G League contest. While he wasn't particularly effective from beyond the arc, he was efficient from two-point range and made all seven of his attempts from the charity stripe. Stevenson has scored at least 22 points in four straight G League games.