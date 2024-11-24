Erik Stevenson News: Explodes for 36 points in G League

Stevenson recorded 36 points (10-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 33 minutes Sunday in the G League Capital City Go-Go's 96-93 win over the Maine Celtics.

Stevenson led the Go-Go in scoring by posting an impressive shooting performance, his best output of the season. He also made his mark on the defensive end by securing a season-best two steals. The 25-year-old has has now scored 20-plus points in two of his last three appearances.