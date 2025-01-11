Erik Stevenson News: Leading scorer off bench

Stevenson tallied 24 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and a steal across 27 minutes Friday during Capital City's 134-99 win over the Squadron.

Stevenson led the team in both points scored and assists Friday despite coming off the bench and has now scored 24 points in back-to-back games. He was also efficient shooting the ball, connecting on 53.8 percent of his field-goal attempts and 57.1 percent of his three-point tries.