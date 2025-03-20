Erik Stevenson News: Leading scorer off bench

Stevenson played 34 minutes Wednesday during Capital City's 107-98 win versus the Mad Ants and compiled 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

Stevenson served as the team's leading scorer during Wednesday's loss despite coming off the bench. The 25-year-old is currently averaging 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in addition to shooting 44.2 percent from the field.