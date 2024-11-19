Erik Stevenson News: Leads team in scoring off bench

Stevenson recorded 24 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 win over the Raptors 905.

Stevenson's efficient shooting helped him lead the Go-Go in scoring while coming off the bench Tuesday but he also coughed up six turnovers. The 25-year-old guard is averaging 20.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 28.7 minutes across six appearances this season.