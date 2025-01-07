Fantasy Basketball
Erik Stevenson headshot

Erik Stevenson News: Nails six triples in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Stevenson posted 24 points (6-15 3Pt, 6-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 133-108 win over the Cleveland Charge.

All 24 of Stevenson's points came from either behind the arc or from the charity stripe during Tuesday's win. Stevenson is averaging 19.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 25.9 minutes across his 16 appearances this season.

Erik Stevenson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
