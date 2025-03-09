Erik Stevenson News: Near double-double off bench
Stevenson notched 18 points (8-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt), nine assists, three rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 113-112 G League win over the Valley Suns.
Despite poor shooting from deep, Stevenson scored in double figures for the first time since Feb. 23. He also dished out a season-high nine dimes. He's averaging 16.5 points and 3.5 assists in 23.5 minutes per game.
Erik Stevenson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now