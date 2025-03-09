Erik Stevenson News: Near double-double off bench

Stevenson notched 18 points (8-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt), nine assists, three rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 113-112 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Despite poor shooting from deep, Stevenson scored in double figures for the first time since Feb. 23. He also dished out a season-high nine dimes. He's averaging 16.5 points and 3.5 assists in 23.5 minutes per game.